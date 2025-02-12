Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Steve Foots Acquires 5 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots acquired 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,094 ($38.53) per share, for a total transaction of £154.70 ($192.63).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Steve Foots purchased 5 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,272 ($40.74) per share, with a total value of £163.60 ($203.71).

Croda International Stock Down 1.2 %

LON CRDA opened at GBX 3,050 ($37.98) on Wednesday. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,025.90 ($37.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,124 ($63.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,314.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,680.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,606.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Croda International Company Profile

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

