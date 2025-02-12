Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 21508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.
The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01.
Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CURB
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curbline Properties
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,497,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $453,000.
Curbline Properties Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75.
About Curbline Properties
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Curbline Properties
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.