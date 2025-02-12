Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 21508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CURB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,497,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $453,000.

Curbline Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

