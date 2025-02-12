CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,156,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,487,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after buying an additional 1,009,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $8,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.50. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

