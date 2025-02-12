CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.
CVBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.50. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $24.58.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
