Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.49 and traded as high as $81.64. Danaos shares last traded at $80.95, with a volume of 155,020 shares trading hands.

The shipping company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.02). Danaos had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 56.16%.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAC. StockNews.com downgraded Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the third quarter valued at about $935,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Danaos by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

