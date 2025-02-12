Desjardins Weighs in on BCE’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$41.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on BCE from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.42.

BCE opened at C$32.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.29. BCE has a 1 year low of C$31.43 and a 1 year high of C$51.57. The company has a market cap of C$29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9975 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.58%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

