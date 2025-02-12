Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Buy

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $35.84.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

