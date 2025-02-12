Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Nik Jhangiani Buys 7 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Nik Jhangiani bought 7 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,211 ($27.53) per share, with a total value of £154.77 ($192.72).

On Friday, January 10th, Nik Jhangiani purchased 5 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,538 ($31.60) per share, for a total transaction of £126.90 ($158.01).

Diageo Price Performance

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,168.51 ($27.00) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,442.75. The stock has a market cap of £48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,642.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,156 ($26.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,056 ($38.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.86) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.13) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,300 ($28.64) to GBX 2,920 ($36.36) in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,876.67 ($35.82).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

