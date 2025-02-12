Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Nik Jhangiani Buys 7 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Nik Jhangiani bought 7 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,211 ($27.53) per share, with a total value of £154.77 ($192.72).
Nik Jhangiani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 10th, Nik Jhangiani purchased 5 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,538 ($31.60) per share, for a total transaction of £126.90 ($158.01).
Diageo Price Performance
LON DGE opened at GBX 2,168.51 ($27.00) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,442.75. The stock has a market cap of £48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,642.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,156 ($26.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,056 ($38.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
See Also
