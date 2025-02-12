DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

Insider Activity

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $50,516.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,825.60. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $676,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,732.77. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,773 shares of company stock worth $66,032,726 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.