Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 6.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Doximity traded as high as $84.73 and last traded at $84.53. 1,721,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,898,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.23.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partners raised Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,203,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,159,000 after purchasing an additional 485,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $2,258,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at $863,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

