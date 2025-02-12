Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,350,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.55.

Duolingo Trading Down 4.4 %

DUOL opened at $383.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.48 and its 200-day moving average is $290.88. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $411.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total transaction of $553,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,839,829.87. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446.88. The trade was a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,624 shares of company stock worth $98,478,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.