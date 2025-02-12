easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Purchases 29 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 29 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.55) per share, with a total value of £152.54 ($189.94).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 29 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.33) per share, with a total value of £147.32 ($183.44).

On Thursday, December 19th, Kenton Jarvis sold 34,540 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.07), for a total transaction of £196,187.20 ($244,287.39).

On Tuesday, December 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 26 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($187.45).

easyJet Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 509.20 ($6.34) on Wednesday. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 404.70 ($5.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 594 ($7.40). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 536.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04. The stock has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,039.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49.

easyJet Increases Dividend

easyJet ( LON:EZJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 61.30 ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. easyJet had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that easyJet plc will post 67.3369565 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from easyJet’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is 1,020.41%.

About easyJet

We are a low-cost European point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares, seamlessly connecting Europe with the warmest welcome in the sky. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 343 aircraft, operating 1,045 routes across 35 countries and 158 airports.

