Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Empire Stock Down 0.6 %

Empire Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$42.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Empire has a 52-week low of C$31.45 and a 52-week high of C$46.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire

In other news, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 75,844 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.83, for a total transaction of C$3,400,086.52. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 8,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.48, for a total transaction of C$376,211.84. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,154 shares of company stock worth $4,305,270. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Empire

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

