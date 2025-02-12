Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Enpro worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Enpro by 168.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Enpro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Enpro by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enpro by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NPO stock opened at $191.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.68 and a 12 month high of $197.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,125. This represents a 69.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

