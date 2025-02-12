EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1,725.0% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 38.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EPR stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.75.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7.5%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.94.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

