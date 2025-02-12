Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:IFC Q4 Earnings

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will earn $4.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $16.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IFC. Cibc World Mkts lowered Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$293.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$274.90.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$276.23 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$206.57 and a 1 year high of C$280.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$261.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$259.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 6,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$268.50, for a total transaction of C$1,611,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$272.50, for a total value of C$504,125.00. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,235,154 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

