ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $165.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.13. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.69 and a 1-year high of $166.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.27.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

