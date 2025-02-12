Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Price

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.85% from the company’s current price.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $64.69 on Monday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002,090 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 29.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,861,000 after buying an additional 1,090,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,799,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,117,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.