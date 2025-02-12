Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Price

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

BWA opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $704,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,897.32. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 153.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 236.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 593,265 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 368,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

