Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAA. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

Shares of UAA opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,368.90. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,032.88. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,741,000 after buying an additional 263,988 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,828 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

