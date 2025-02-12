Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Everest Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Everest Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Everest Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Everest Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Everest Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,330. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $335.95 on Wednesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $327.37 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.51 and a 200-day moving average of $372.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 53.11 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.