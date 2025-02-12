Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) vs. Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Financial Contrast

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Excellon Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aris Mining has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining -0.66% 4.97% 2.70% Excellon Resources N/A -482.08% -43.80%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.54 $11.42 million ($0.02) -201.00 Excellon Resources $25.82 million 0.31 $6.53 million ($0.13) -0.45

This table compares Aris Mining and Excellon Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aris Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Aris Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aris Mining beats Excellon Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore project comprising 789 unpatented federal lode claims that covers an area of 6,788 hectares located in Clark County, eastern Idaho; and the Oakley project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. In addition, the company has an option to acquire the La Negra project located in Querétaro State, Mexico. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

