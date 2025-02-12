Financial Review: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) vs. Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
50.9% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Enovix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of NeoVolta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enovix and NeoVolta, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enovix
|0
|2
|8
|1
|2.91
|NeoVolta
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Volatility & Risk
Enovix has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta has a beta of -1.44, indicating that its share price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Enovix and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enovix
|-1,180.21%
|-102.19%
|-42.53%
|NeoVolta
|-114.93%
|-58.84%
|-57.81%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Enovix and NeoVolta”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enovix
|$7.64 million
|246.24
|-$214.07 million
|($1.61)
|-6.57
|NeoVolta
|$2.64 million
|39.17
|-$2.30 million
|($0.09)
|-34.44
NeoVolta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovix. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Enovix beats NeoVolta on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
About NeoVolta
NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.
