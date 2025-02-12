Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.23. 15,229,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 77,877,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several other research firms have also commented on F. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 14,373.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $55,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

