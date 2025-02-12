Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $110.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fortinet traded as high as $110.99 and last traded at $109.55, with a volume of 5108038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.66.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W cut shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.77.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,056. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 73.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 463.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

