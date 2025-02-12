Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in FOX by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,890,000 after buying an additional 1,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $48,606,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,780,000 after acquiring an additional 977,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,639,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,008,000 after purchasing an additional 671,511 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 448.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 582,900 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $35,521,075.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

