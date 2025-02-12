Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading 7.3% Higher After Strong Earnings

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 1,999,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,598,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.70 to $7.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontier Group news, Director Josh T. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,397. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 273,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $2,304,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,935.48. This represents a 25.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 788,000 shares of company stock worth $6,214,070. 81.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,186,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,564,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after buying an additional 3,150,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 441,001 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 926,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 659,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,492,000.

Frontier Group Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -243.19 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Stories

