FY2024 Earnings Forecast for AGIO Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.57) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $32.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $62.58.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $90,232.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $608,395.08. The trade was a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,045,000 after purchasing an additional 85,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,586,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $97,199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,044,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,392,000 after acquiring an additional 172,180 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

