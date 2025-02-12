FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Merus Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Merus in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.99) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.34). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.89) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

MRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (down from $111.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $40.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.11. Merus has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $61.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 17.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Merus during the third quarter worth about $1,870,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

