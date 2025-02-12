FY2024 EPS Estimate for Lundin Mining Decreased by Analyst

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.19.

LUN opened at C$12.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.20. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$10.56 and a 52 week high of C$17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The stock has a market cap of C$9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

