FY2024 EPS Estimates for Keyera Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Keyera in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities set a C$45.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.08.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$42.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$31.57 and a 52 week high of C$47.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.38, for a total transaction of C$2,318,750.00. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.60%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.