FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TSE:MDP Issued By Stifel Canada

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year. Stifel Canada currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDP. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Leede Financial upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medexus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.49.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MDP opened at C$3.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$79.72 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.84. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$1.47 and a 1 year high of C$5.56.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

