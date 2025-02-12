FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TSE:MDP Issued By Stifel Canada

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2025

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDPFree Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year. Stifel Canada currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDP. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Leede Financial upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medexus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.49.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MDP opened at C$3.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$79.72 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.84. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$1.47 and a 1 year high of C$5.56.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.