Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Genworth Financial worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1,562.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 37,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,499 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

