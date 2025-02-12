GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Insider Michael Danson Sells 2,000,000 Shares

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £3,900,000 ($4,856,182.29).
GlobalData Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of GlobalData stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. GlobalData Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 168.06 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 244 ($3.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 201.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
GlobalData Company Profile
GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.
One Platform Model
GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.
