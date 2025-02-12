Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCK) vs. Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) and Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and Goal Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00 Goal Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Blue Owl Capital Co. III presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III is more favorable than Goal Acquisitions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

60.2% of Goal Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Goal Acquisitions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and Goal Acquisitions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital Co. III $244.17 million 7.14 $271.96 million $1.76 8.03 Goal Acquisitions N/A N/A -$1.14 million N/A N/A

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than Goal Acquisitions.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and Goal Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital Co. III 45.35% 11.52% 5.22% Goal Acquisitions N/A N/A -66.50%

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats Goal Acquisitions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

