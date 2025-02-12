Goodyear Tire & Rubber Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 19,427 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 447% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,553 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GT opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

