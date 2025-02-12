Guggenheim Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $163.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $165.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $116.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $110.95 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.87, for a total transaction of $196,132.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,944.47. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $147,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,445. The trade was a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,693 shares of company stock worth $32,718,279. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

