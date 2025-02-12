Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $240.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Guidewire Software traded as high as $219.59 and last traded at $218.04, with a volume of 883192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.53.
GWRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,618 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,426,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,918,000 after acquiring an additional 679,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 764,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,839,000 after acquiring an additional 53,967 shares during the period.
The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.83, a P/E/G ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.93.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
