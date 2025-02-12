Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $240.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Guidewire Software traded as high as $219.59 and last traded at $218.04, with a volume of 883192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.53.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 7,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,225,644.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 182,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,149,341.76. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $300,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,730 shares in the company, valued at $58,979,036.40. This trade represents a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,789,679 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,618 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,426,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,918,000 after acquiring an additional 679,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 764,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,839,000 after acquiring an additional 53,967 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.83, a P/E/G ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.93.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.