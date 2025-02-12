Hamilton Capital LLC Buys 4,175 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,269,000. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.0% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,056,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 68,719 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 498,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $116,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,257,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $526,027,000 after buying an additional 88,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.52.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.02 and its 200 day moving average is $231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
