Hamilton Capital LLC Buys 4,175 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,269,000. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.0% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,056,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 68,719 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 498,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $116,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,257,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $526,027,000 after buying an additional 88,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.02 and its 200 day moving average is $231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.