HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 138.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in HSBC by 40.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in HSBC by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.