IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 168,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in IDEX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 250,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its position in IDEX by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 17.3% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

NYSE:IEX opened at $194.90 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.87.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

