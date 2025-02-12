IMC Chicago LLC Acquires 1,581 Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Health Care stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

