IMC Chicago LLC Acquires 70,491 Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) by 212.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,491 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.26% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Price Performance

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.