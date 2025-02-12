IMC Chicago LLC Buys Shares of 14,764 ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.
ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SRS opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $43.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58.
ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Company Profile
