IMC Chicago LLC Buys Shares of 14,764 ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRS opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $43.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

