IMC Chicago LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNUG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of JNUG stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.90. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

