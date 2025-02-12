IMC Chicago LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,679 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,300,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,094,000 after buying an additional 461,035 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,491,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,020,000 after buying an additional 140,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 286,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,791,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,433,000 after acquiring an additional 255,672 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPYV opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

