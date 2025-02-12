IMC Chicago LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.55% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.
Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance
FAZ stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.
About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.