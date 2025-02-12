IMC Chicago LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.55% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

FAZ stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

