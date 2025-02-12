IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFEN. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $100,000.
Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DFEN opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $214.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.84.
Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Profile
The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.
