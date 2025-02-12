IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.
Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter valued at $144,000.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
