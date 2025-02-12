Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 702620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08).

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. Wolfe Research lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Immunovant from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $424,811.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,892,568.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,174 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $106,228.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,428,251.05. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,857. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 19.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,537,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,446,000 after buying an additional 2,053,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,167,000 after buying an additional 303,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,085,000 after acquiring an additional 96,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Immunovant by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,225,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 760,692 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

