Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Alan Johnson Acquires 1,397 Shares of Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Alan Johnson acquired 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,862 ($35.64) per share, with a total value of £39,982.14 ($49,784.76).

Imperial Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

IMB opened at GBX 2,877 ($35.82) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,618.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,368.21. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,662 ($20.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,888 ($35.96). The company has a market cap of £24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,250.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 297 ($3.70) EPS for the quarter. Imperial Brands had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts predict that Imperial Brands PLC will post 246.5723613 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

Imperial Brands Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.26 ($0.68) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,652.17%.

We are Imperial Brands, a global consumer-focused organisation and the fourth largest international tobacco company.

We’re driven by our purpose: to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure. The world’s one billion adult smokers are seeking new and potentially less harmful products and we are committed to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.

